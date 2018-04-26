Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Eat at Fireside on Regent before seeing a show at the Eccles Theater

Taste Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Every month we take you inside a Utah restaurant for a look at their unique menu items. Today, Jami and Katy stopped by Fireside on Regent Street. Chef Mike Ritchie shares the lowdown on what makes this restaurant one to love, on top of its already urban and chic design.

Chef Mike featured a Moroccan stuffed roasted quail with huckleberries and fresh greens. In case you’re wondering where to get huckleberries, Chef Mike says they usually come from Oregon and California. On top of delicious huckleberries, steamed couscous, pistachios, almonds, apricots and a mint vinaigrette all make this plate special. 

To win a $25 gift card to eat at Fireside on Regent, post photos with #TasteUtah on Instagram.

You can find Fireside on Regent behind the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, 126 S Regent Street. For more great Utah restaurants, visit TasteUT.com.

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories