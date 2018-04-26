Eat at Fireside on Regent before seeing a show at the Eccles Theater

Every month we take you inside a Utah restaurant for a look at their unique menu items. Today, Jami and Katy stopped by Fireside on Regent Street. Chef Mike Ritchie shares the lowdown on what makes this restaurant one to love, on top of its already urban and chic design.

Chef Mike featured a Moroccan stuffed roasted quail with huckleberries and fresh greens. In case you’re wondering where to get huckleberries, Chef Mike says they usually come from Oregon and California. On top of delicious huckleberries, steamed couscous, pistachios, almonds, apricots and a mint vinaigrette all make this plate special.

To win a $25 gift card to eat at Fireside on Regent, post photos with #TasteUtah on Instagram.

You can find Fireside on Regent behind the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, 126 S Regent Street. For more great Utah restaurants, visit TasteUT.com.

This story contains sponsored content.