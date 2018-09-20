Creek Tea in SLC has much more than tea to offer

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah discovered that Creek Tea in downtown Salt Lake City has much more than just drinks to offer.

At Creek Tea it’s all about the love of tea without the arrogance, but they also have healthy, delicious bowls to offer.

Their bowls are made with simple ingredients that are clean, fresh, and delicious.

They have a variety of bowls like quinoa and kale, wild rice and herbs, and farro and berries. They even have charcuterie plates!

Don’t forget about the tea. They have a variety of flavors including cinnamon apricot, chai latte, lemon mint, and much more.

They even have coffee and espresso.

Grab one of their many books they have to offer sip on some tea or coffee, and eat a nutritious meal. Creek Tea is located at 115 East Harvey Milk Blvd. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

This story contains sponsored content.