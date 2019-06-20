Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Station 22 serving up amazing American style cuisine

Taste Utah
PROVO (ABC4 News) – Katy and Jami dive into the delicious comfort food served at Station 22 in Provo. Chef Casper prepared his specialty Provo cheese steak topped with his very own secret sauce and fresh beer battered fries. Sandwiches aren’t the only thing on the menu though. Station 22 offers breakfast options all day, a variety of burgers, and a local favorite desert, fried cookie dough.

The huge portions at Station 22 guarantee you’ll never leave hungry! If you’d like to find out more about Station 22 then go to their website or visit tasteut.com.

