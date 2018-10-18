Taste Utah

Chef behind Utah’s ‘Copper’ restaurants opens new cafe

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- The Daily is the latest project from the team behind Copper Onion, Copper Kitchen etc. 

Taste Utah hosts Katy and Jami stopped by the newly opened restaurant, “The Daily”, to check out the goods.

“The Daily” moved into the space vacated by Bistro 222 at 222 South Main Street in Salt Lake City.

They serve breakfast, lunch, coffees, teas, and alcohol.

Stop by for a taste Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

