Chef behind Utah’s ‘Copper’ restaurants opens new cafe

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- The Daily is the latest project from the team behind Copper Onion, Copper Kitchen etc.

Taste Utah hosts Katy and Jami stopped by the newly opened restaurant, “The Daily”, to check out the goods.

“The Daily” moved into the space vacated by Bistro 222 at 222 South Main Street in Salt Lake City.

They serve breakfast, lunch, coffees, teas, and alcohol.

Stop by for a taste Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Catch Taste Utah on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. on ABC4’s CW30. You can also visit them online at TasteUT.com

This story contains sponsored content.