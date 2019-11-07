Caputo’s joins the chocolate worlds of Iceland and Utah in 8th annual festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Each year, the Chocolate Festival at Caputo’s Market & Deli highlights one chocolate maker. Their various chefs cook and prepare items using the chocolate from one artisan. Taste Utah’s Jami and Katy spoke with co-founder Matt Caputo about Caputo’s 8th Annual Chocolate Fest on November, 14th.
This year, chefs, bartenders, coffee roasters, and others will be using chocolate from Omnom of Reykjavik, Iceland.
The event is also a fundraiser The Heirloom Cacao Preservation Group, whose mission is to preserve heirloom beans specific to regions of the world. Caputo’s and the HCP want to sustain diversity of chocolate flavors and tastes.
This article contains sponsored content.