Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now

Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Taste Utah Graphic
Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
URA Logo
Office of Economic Development Logo

Caputo’s joins the chocolate worlds of Iceland and Utah in 8th annual festival

Taste Utah
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Each year, the Chocolate Festival at Caputo’s Market & Deli highlights one chocolate maker. Their various chefs cook and prepare items using the chocolate from one artisan. Taste Utah’s Jami and Katy spoke with co-founder Matt Caputo about Caputo’s 8th Annual Chocolate Fest on November, 14th.

This year, chefs, bartenders, coffee roasters, and others will be using chocolate from Omnom of Reykjavik, Iceland.

The event is also a fundraiser The Heirloom Cacao Preservation Group, whose mission is to preserve heirloom beans specific to regions of the world. Caputo’s and the HCP want to sustain diversity of chocolate flavors and tastes.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories