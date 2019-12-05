Burger bowls from Diversion, a unique twist on American favorites

Diversion A Social Eatery serves contemporary dishes that put a twist on America favorites. Katy and Jami from Taste Utah learned how executive chef Mallory creates a unique burger specific to Diversion’s menu.

The Gorg Burger is one of eight different burger bowls. The beef, or mushroom, is shaped into a bowl which better holds toppings such as Gorgonzola cheese, sautéed onions, bacon, cheese curds etc.

Diversion is located at 535 N 300 W. You can see the full menu at DiversionEatery.com.

