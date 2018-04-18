Taste Utah

Bubble and Brown Bakery uses only local and organic ingredients

Taste Utah is at it again! Every month we take you inside a Utah restaurant for a look at their unique menu items. This time, they are in the Central Ninth District of Salt Lake City at Bubble and Brown Bakery. Chef Andrew Young says their ingredients are fresh and seasonal. Today, Jami and Katy joined him for a look at their sweet rhubarb tarts. 

Young says their tarts are special, because they are made from ingredients that are organic and from local farmer’s markets. They have both savory and sweet tarts, and everything is healthy.

