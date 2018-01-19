Taste Utah

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your hosts Katy and Jami as we take a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Betty White never looked as good as she does at Nomad Eatery

Today part 2 of Taste Utah kicks off highlighting Nomad Eatery downtown. Jamie and Katie join Chef Justin Soelberg as he showcases the restaurant’s cold turkey sandwich. The sandwich features spicy Frito-type chips made in-house, pickled red onions, and chips. Today Chef Justin highlights even more fine dining and grub-style food that Nomad Eatery offers, including a Web Salad, ice cream, and raw cookie dough.

The Betty Whitewich, a pizza favorite, features a cream sauce with mozarella, arugula and pickled butternut squash. Then Chef Justin talks about their fried spicy chicken sandwich with zucchini pickles.

Chef Justin says Nomad Eatery carries as many local beers, local liquors and wines as possible. The local wine at Nomad is Ruth Lewandowski. They also carry Red Rock, Beehive, Waterpocket, and Chili Beak oil for pizza.

To find more of Utah’s best restaurants, watch Taste Utah on the CW30, Saturdays at 11AM. You can also visit TasteUT.com.

