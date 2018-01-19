Betty White never looked as good as she does at Nomad Eatery

Today part 2 of Taste Utah kicks off highlighting Nomad Eatery downtown. Jamie and Katie join Chef Justin Soelberg as he showcases the restaurant’s cold turkey sandwich. The sandwich features spicy Frito-type chips made in-house, pickled red onions, and chips. Today Chef Justin highlights even more fine dining and grub-style food that Nomad Eatery offers, including a Web Salad, ice cream, and raw cookie dough.

The Betty Whitewich, a pizza favorite, features a cream sauce with mozarella, arugula and pickled butternut squash. Then Chef Justin talks about their fried spicy chicken sandwich with zucchini pickles.

Chef Justin says Nomad Eatery carries as many local beers, local liquors and wines as possible. The local wine at Nomad is Ruth Lewandowski. They also carry Red Rock, Beehive, Waterpocket, and Chili Beak oil for pizza.

