Authentic Mexican taqueria starts as popular Salt Lake taco cart

Santo Taco on 900 West and 910 North is a new taqueria with humble roots as a taco cart. Owner and founder Alfonso started the taco cart, moved into a food truck and is now serving authentic and traditional tacos out of their restaurant location. 

The Tacos Al Pastor is the taqueria’s signature dish. Tacos Al Pastor is a very traditional taco from Mexico originally adopted from people migrating from the Middle East to Mexico. Today it is made with marinated pork for 24 hours in achiote, a traditional spice from Yucatan, Mexico. The result is a beautifully moist and charbroiled base. The tacos are then topped with salsa verde, onions, cilantro, and pineapple. Also, tortillas are made in-house and specifically with a tortilla maker from Mexico.

