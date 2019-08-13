Talkin’ Ogden Valley good eats

EDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News cruised into the Ogden Valley for the 9th stop on our Pop-Up Studio Tour in Eden.
One of the best parts of the trip is sampling some of the delicious food the community knows and loves.
Eats of Eden is a casual eatery in the upper Ogden Valley. It’s been around for 26 years.
Tanya McFarland, the manager of Eats of Eden, shares some of its award-winning dishes.
Carlos and Harley’s Fresh-Mex Cantina has been serving up Tex-Mex food to the Ogden Valley since 2009. The owners say the tourists who are drawn to the area are so important to their success.
