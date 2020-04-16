Surprise parade held for dispatcher retiring after 32 years of service

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A dispatcher with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center was surprised with a sweet send off.

On Wednesday, Dee Bird retired after 32 years of service.

Because the sheriff’s office couldn’t hold a retirement celebration, they arranged a parade for him!

