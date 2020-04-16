DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A dispatcher with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center was surprised with a sweet send off.
On Wednesday, Dee Bird retired after 32 years of service.
Because the sheriff’s office couldn’t hold a retirement celebration, they arranged a parade for him!
Watch video of the parade via the player below:
LATEST POSTS:
- Utah representatives to thank health care workers with lunch
- Surprise parade held for dispatcher retiring after 32 years of service
- Southeast Utah Health Department instructs businesses to create COVID-19 mitigation plan
- SLCPD report shows overall crime down, certain crimes up since COVID-19
- Weather or Not: ‘Greatest Snow on Earth’ Snowpack Update