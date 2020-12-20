Students honor deceased veterans, craft hand-made wreaths

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Students from American Heritage School honored deceased veterans with hand-made wreaths, Saturday.

At 9:00 a.m., American Heritage students laid handcrafted wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at Highland City Cemetery.

Funds for the wreath materials were also raised by the students themselves.

As each wreath was placed down on a grave, students called out the veteran’s name and thanked them for their service, pursuant to Wreaths Across America’s campaign to #saytheirnames.

“More than 150 wreaths were placed this morning to honor the memory and sacrifices of Utah’s military service members,” reads a press release.

Highland City Mayor Rod Mann and other city dignitaries were also present during the service.