Spreading holiday magic: Utah County Officials gather resources for those in need

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – Utah County community members gathered resources to help provide Christmas for several residents in need, Thursday.

On December 24, Shop With A Cop, Mayor Steven Staheli, city employees, and citizens of Goshen teamed up to help provide gifts for those in need.

In a Facebook post, Utah County Officials share pictures of gifts all wrapped up and ready-to-go.

The gifts were then hand-delivered.

County officials have been rather active this month, providing essential means and necessities to all those struggling.

“We are so grateful to our community and the opportunity we have to serve,” Utah County Officers share. “We are grateful for the Shop with a Cop program and the chance we had to deliver Christmas.”

According to the Utah Police Civilian Association, Shop with Cop is a program that strives to be a positive influence towards children in various communities.

The children who are chosen to participate are most often at-risk, disadvantaged, or have experienced a negative situation with law enforcement.

At this event an officer is paired with a child for breakfast and a morning of shopping for warm clothing and holiday gifts.

The officers are able to interact, one on one, with the child and have the opportunity of taking a negative view of law enforcement and turning it into a positive one.

This year, due to the pandemic, the event has been modified to work with COVID-19 safety precautions.

“As a sheriff’s office, our commitment is to you,” shares Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith.