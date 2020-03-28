Spanish Fork Public Safety gives four-year-old boy birthday surprise after party cancelled due to COVID-19

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) — Spanish Fork Public Safety helped a young Utah boy celebrate his birthday after his party was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Officials met the boy and his parents with four police vehicles to celebrate his fourth birthday and gave him a present.

Samantha Schaper, the boy’s mother, posted the following message and Facebook Live video showing her son’s birthday surprise. She wrote:

“Today our special little boy turns 4. Unfortunately due to this pandemic we had to cancel his birthday party at last minute. We were very sad that we couldn’t spend this day with friends and family. So I had reached out to Spanish Fork Public Safety to see if they could make his birthday special. Boy did they! I could not thank them enough for making this birthday one to remember. You all are so awesome!



As another special gift from the department, they said once all this Virus stuff clears up we can come get a tour and meet everyone!”

