SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A local theatre plans to reopen its doors to the public for the first time since its closure more than one month ago, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Corona Conundrum” is a one-act play at The Parker Theatre that the public is invited to attend.

James Parker, the executive director says the theatre is the first to reopen its doors in the Beehive State – that he’s aware of – to Utahns in an effort to bring back entertainment to locals.

“We have to open our doors at some point, so why not now,” Parker said.

Parker said the play showcases different situations that people around the world are experiencing due to COVID-19 and hopes those in attendance can enjoy a night out and some comedic relief.

“Take a moment to laugh with the cast and at yourself as The Parker Theatre explores and exposes, on stage, the hilarity of humanity during this global pandemic, in this rapid-fire comedy,” Parker said.

Parker tells ABC4 News the idea for the play came about a couple of weeks ago and is using in-house actors/actresses to tell stories about “average people” during COVID-19.

Following public health guidelines, Parker said actors and actresses will maintain proper social distance on stage, as he said, it’s accurate to what people are being asked to do at this time.

As for the general public in attendance of the play, Parker said there is limited seating as they too will follow current public health guidelines.

“The play is one-act so that way people don’t have to worry about intermission and coming into too much contact with other people,” Parker said.

Parker said doors to the theatre will remain open, so no one has to touch door handles, and no programs will be handed out.

The play will run on Fridays at 7 and 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 1, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on parkertheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 801-532-6000.

