Sleigh, what?! Volunteer shoppers wanted to help children in need

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – 2021 marks the seventh annual fundraiser that helps about 1,500 children in need during the holidays.

The South Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the Jordan Education Foundation, and Walmart South Jordan will be teaming up to host their seventh annual Christmas for Kids fundraiser providing gifts for deserving children in the Jordan School District.

“Christmas for Kids gives us all a chance to recognize deserving students and let them know we care for them and we appreciate them,” Steven Hall, executive director of the Jordan Education Foundation says.

South Jordan Chamber of Commerce reports there are currently more than 13,000 economically disadvantaged students and about 2,000 who qualify as homeless in the Jordan School District.

“So many kids in middle and high schools work hard, and yet they always see others get the things that are very special. They are deserving students who don’t expect much, or even anything because life has dealt them a challenging hand. Christmas for Kids is our time to reach out to these kids without making them feel needy,” Hall adds.

School counselors, administrators, and Jordan School District Educational Support Services carefully select students based on extreme needs and personal circumstances.

This year, volunteer shoppers are needed to help fulfill the fundraiser’s quest. Due to covid restrictions, there will not be in-person shopping with students. Instead, volunteer shoppers will be given a list of their student’s needs and will be able to shop on Dec. 7-10 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. using a gift card provided by Jordan Education Foundation through community and business donations.

On Dec. 12, Christmas for Kids will then hand out gifts to selected children using a drive-thru method—so everyone stays safe—beginning at 7 a.m. at Walmart in South Jordan (3590 W. South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095).

Since students will not be present while shopping on these days, volunteers are welcome to bring family members of any age to participate in the shopping experience.