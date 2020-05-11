Six projects approved for funding to preserve Cottonwood Canyons in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Central Wasatch Commission announced Monday that it approved funding for six projects aimed at protecting the environment around Cottonwood Canyons.

The commission opened a Call for Ideas to the public in March to find projects that would “implement transportation and transit solutions and protect the ecosystems and watershed that originate in the Central Wasatch, steward recreational access, and sustain the economic viability of the Cottonwood Canyons,” according to a release.

Funding for the projects will come from the Central Wasatch Commission’s fiscal year budget. It will not draw from reserve funding. CWC will begin to implement the followiung projects in May:

Maintain three United States Forest Service bathrooms located at the following trailheads: Donut Falls, Mill B in Big Cottonwood Canyon, and Temple Quarry in Little Cottonwood Canyon. CWC will ensure that public access is provided to these facilities

Implement “Chipper Days” in Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons in order to lower potential fire risks by reducing fuels and educating the public on how to safely manage fuels

Contribute money towards purchasing 26 acres of land at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon to protect viewshed and create a trailhead to connect trails and recreation areas

Build two bridges allowing the rerouted Dog Lake Trail to cross a ravine to Reynolds Peak

Provide funding for watershed-safe solvent used by Graffiti Busters, a group of local residents who remove graffiti tags from rock faces, bathroom doors, and trailhead signs.

Support maintenance of the Lone Peak Wilderness Wag Bag Kiosk at the Jacob’s Ladder Trailhead. This will allow hikers to pack out human waste instead of leaving it in the wilderness and around watersheds.

“The Central Wasatch Commission is excited to enter into public/private partnerships with organizations working to steward recreational access, sustain the ecosystems, and protect the watershed that originate in the Central Wasatch,” said Christopher Robinson, Chair of the Central Wasatch Commission, and Summit County Council member. “These projects signify the ongoing commitment of the CWC and the broader community to the preservation of the Central Wasatch Mountain Range.”

All of the projects listed above will be completed during the 2020 work season.

