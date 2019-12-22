Secret Santa surprises widow and mother of five

An anonymous secret santa surprised a widow and mother of five with 15,000 dollars and a Christmas visit from David Archuleta, according to East Idaho News.

East Idaho News is helping the anonymous santa distribute 500,000 dollars to those in need this holiday season.

Maila Galo lost her husband of 20 years, Ben, unexpectedly in August in a construction accident. Galo has five children to provide for, and the family needed to move in with her brother’s family to make ends meet in the absence of Ben’s salary.

There are currently 19 people living in the home. Galo’s oldest son recently left on a Latter-day Saint mission to Nebraska, which present another major expense and adjustment for Galo. He children at home are ages 16, 14, 12, and 7.

Watch the video to see East Idaho News and David Archuleta surprise Galo.

Click here to read the full story.

