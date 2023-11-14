SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This Thanksgiving and Christmas, savor the flavor with R&R BBQ as they take care of the cooking! Barbeque, done right! With your neighborhood R&R BBQ. Offering Thanksgiving and Christmas meal packs, as well as catering options for families and businesses.

The team at R&R BBQ has worked tremendously hard all year to source the right product and bring the packs back to pre-pandemic prices.

R&R BBQ’s Thanksgiving Pack is a full turkey dinner that generously feeds 6–8 people. Featuring a gorgeous slow-smoked turkey, 3 lbs. of mashed potatoes, a quart of gravy, 3 lbs. of stuffing, 3 lbs. of cream corn, a dozen rolls, and an apple cranberry cobbler—all for $149.99! Order in November or December and revel in an exclusive R&R gift card. Don’t miss their special offer. Spend $30 on gift cards and get $10 free. This deal is available from November 1st to December 24th. Let R&R BBQ bring the holiday spirit to your table.

To learn more about this deal and purchase yours now, go online to RandRbbq.com. Follow along with them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Sponsored by R&R Barbeque