Salt Lake Cities First Annual Juneteenth Gala

Paul Hill Owner of Sip + Vibe SLC is one of the several black business owners working together to unite the African American Community through the first annual Juneteenth Gala.

Juneteenth gives us an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come but also is more important now than ever it also us to truly grapple with its legacy of systematic racial barriers. In many ways, Juneteenth represents how freedom and justice in the US have always been delayed for black people. Now, as national attention remain focused on acts of police violence and various racial profiling incidents, it is clear that while progress has been made in black America’s 150 years out of bondage, considerable barriers continue to impede that progress.

Paul tell’s Nicea “The goal is to educate and unite our diverse community here in Utah through the cultural experience of art, music, and food. Personally, I love music from all genres. I was recently introduced to Paul Cauthen’s “Everybody walkin this land”. Paul Cauthen is a country singer. Like Hip Hop when you think of country music certain stereotypes arise. This song is a perfect example of how we can no longer pre-judge each other based on stereotypes and take the time to learn an individual’s character.”

According to Paul, he thinks the first step is experiencing the culture first hand. Once people see how much love, appreciation, and support is in one room it’s a lot easier to put their guard down. and that’s why we’re having the first annual Juneteenth Gala on June 19th at The Leonardo in Salt Lake City, Utah. We want everyone to be able to have that experience of African American culture firsthand.

The first annual Juneteenth Gala will be a night to showcase the amazing influential African Americans, artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs in Utah. There are so many creative African Americans right here in Utah creating amazing work. They are excited to showcase some of Utah’s notable paint and sculpture artists. As well as musical performances from some of Utah’s top musicians. It’s going to be a night of fun, food, art, music, and LOVE.

The Gala is being held Saturday, June 19th at The Leonardo located at 209 East 500 South in downtown SLC and is for 21 years and older.

Purchase your tickets for the Gala here.