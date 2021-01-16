Romney urges SBA to include minor league sports venues in grant eligibility, Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – National state heads send a letter to SBA urging for the inclusion of minor league sports venues, Saturday.

On January 16, U.S. Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Jim Risch (R-ID) sent a letter to U.S. Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza urging for the inclusion of minor league sports venues.

“Minor league sports venues clearly meet the eligibility criteria for a shuttered venue as defined by the law,” the senators write.

The group also made sure to include the Ogden Raptors’ Lindquist Field—in the new Small Business Administration (SBA) grant facility for shuttered venues.

“They earn nearly all of their revenue from ticket sales for events and concessions sold at those events. They maintain performance and audience spaces, technical crew, and equipment and many employ fewer than 500 full-time employees. Unlike some other venues and museums, independently owned minor league sports venues are unlikely to be well-capitalized and participate in leagues that are not for profit. For these reasons, we urge that these venues be given fair consideration in the disbursal of grants under this new facility.”

According to the U.S Small Business Association, the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application deadline is extended through Dec. 31, 2021.

“The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020,” shares the group.

To read the full letter click here.