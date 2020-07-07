Roadway legal? Warning from Kaysville PD about motorized vehicles on roadways

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the warmer weather and summer months, the Kaysville Police Department says they typically see an uptick in public safety concerns during this time of the year. The biggest concern, involves children, and or unlicensed drivers operating motorized machinery on open roads such as golf carts or go-kart related vehicles. The KPD often receives calls of children driving Utility Terrain Vehicle’s (UTV’s) and running stop signs at busy intersections.

“It’s a dreaded day to hear of a car versus motorized vehicle involving children, we often get calls asking what can and cannot be driven on the roadway” says Kaysville Police department. As a rule of thump KPD advises that any vehicle on the roadway must be driven by a licensed driver, have proper registration and carry current insurance. According to Utah code 41-6a-102 (33b), golf carts are NOT considered low-speed vehicles.

Courtesy: Twitter

Kaysville PD would like send the following message to any adults or their children driving a golf cart or small motorized non roadway legal vehicle, to consider the following questions:

Does the vehicle have seat belts?

Is the vehicle insured?

Does the driver know how to follow the laws of the roadways?

Does the driver have a valid driver license?

Would would happen if the driver were to get into an accident?

What would happen if someone hit the vehicle?

For further guidance on legal and non-legal motorized vehicles, contact drich@kaysvillecity.com