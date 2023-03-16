SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Remarkable women are among us, accomplishing amazing things for others, the community and themselves. In December 2022, our viewers helped us identify local women who fit the bill so to speak – women we are now hororning as part of our celebration of Women’s History Month this March. We commend these women for their accomplishments and contributions to our society.

Kathy Bray, is President and Chief Executive Officer for Volunteers of America, Utah (VOAU) – a position she’s served in for more than a decade. Bray is a certified social worker who is responsible for the overall managment, fiscal stability, and strategice direction of Volunteers of America, Utah. Bray is responsible for managing the multi-million dollar nonprofit faith-based organization with more than 340 employees providing direct care and support to some of Utah’s most vulnerable people, individuals experiencing homelessness, untreated substance use disorder and behavioral health issues. Bray’s organization touches the lives of more than 9,000 people each year.

Bray has more than 25-years of experience in direct client service as well as administration of homeless and substance abuse related programs. She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers, American Association of University Women, State of Utah Homeless Coordinating Council, Salt Lake County Behavioral Health Advisory Committee and is a steering committee member of the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness.

Through her work and efforts, Bray influences public policy and social progress to help thousands of vulnerable people every year. Her colleagues nominated her as one of Utah’s most remarkable women.

