Red Cross asks for donations as nation faces severe blood shortages

UTAH (ABC4) – The American Red Cross is urging citizens to donate as they continue to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country.

Officials state that blood and platelet donors are needed now to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

According to the Red Cross Organization, those who donate blood between July 1 through July 6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail while supplies last. Those donating between July 7 through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).

For more information on how to help, visit: redcrossblood.org.