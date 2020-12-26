Rebel without a Claus: Santa hits the slopes at Solitude, Christmas day

SOLITUDE (ABC4) – After a long night of delivering gifts, it’s Santa’s turn to play.

On December 25, Santa Claus treated himself to a nice day dedicated to shredding the slopes of Solitude.

“Santa took some turns on our base of 27” of snow with 7 lifts and 51 runs open,” shares the ski resort.

Courtesy Jon Cook

Courtesy Jon Cook

Courtesy Jon Cook

Courtesy Jon Cook

Courtesy Jon Cook

From the looks of it, the big guy seemed to have a jolly good time, carving the slopes and greeting admirers.

Ski Resort officials also share that Solitude has been administering COVID-19 protocols.

Here is what they would like you to know to keep you and everyone else safe during the pandemic. This information is posted on the Solitude website.

Food Options – The resort has many grab-and-go food options allowing you to get something to eat, then move to a safe place and social distance to eat.

Face Coverings – All visitors, residents, and staff are required to wear an appropriate face-covering properly fitted over the nose and mouth. When indoors, a multi-layer mask is required. Neck gaiters, such as Buff brand, do not meet this requirement. When outdoors, wear a multi-layer mask or gaiter or a single-layer gaiter folded over to make two layers. This includes while in lines and when loading, unloading, and riding chairlifts. Face coverings may be removed while indoors and actively eating or drinking in a stationary position and physically distanced from others, not within the same household group.

2020 marks Solitude’s 83 years of service. The resort is 30 miles outside of Salt Lake and is a local favorite for skiing, including a wider range of beginner and intermediate slopes.