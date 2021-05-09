Public leaders and agencies celebrate Mother’s Day

UTAH (ABC4) – Community members, public leaders, and agencies from all across the Beehive State celebrate the love, warmth, and comfort given by all their mamas this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is a holiday celebrated all around the world and honors not only motherhood, but love, respect and gratitude.

According to historians, the American incarnation of Mother’s Day was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official U.S. holiday in 1914. Since then the holiday has been a beautiful tribute to hard-working moms everywhere.

My son wrote a song for his mom today. It turns out–even when you think they aren't listening–they might just surprise you. So to all the moms out there trying to teach their kids to do good, here is "Please, Call Again." #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/VhTEoGBmes — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) May 11, 2020

When it comes to the history of Mother’s Day, historians say the tradition even dates back to the time of the ancient Greeks and Romans, who held festivals in honor of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele.

But according to officials the clearest modern precedent for Mother’s Day is the early Christian festival known as “Mothering Sunday.”

On May 9, community members, public leaders, and agencies give a happy shout-out to mothers everywhere.

“Today, I reflect on the love and support Ann has shown our five sons. What a blessing she has been in all of our lives,” shares Utah Senator Mitt Romney. “I also remember the values and lessons my mom taught me. To all of the moms out there—Happy Mother’s Day!”

Courtesy of Mitt Romney

Research shows that more phone calls are actually made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year. These holiday chats with Mom often cause phone traffic to spike by as much as 37 percent!

“I owe a great deal to the women in my life, especially my mother, wife and four daughters. They have shaped me and blessed me in more ways than I can count. Today, and every day, I honor them. Wishing all a #HappyMothersDay,” writes Utah State Senate President J. Stuart Adams.

My daughter just gave this to my wife in church. She wants to submit it for Mom of the Year. Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/R31luk1xbG — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) May 10, 2015

“To all of the amazing Mothers in our community and those that have raised the dedicated and Professional Men and Women that we work with, we want to express a very heartfelt Happy Mother’s day to you all!” shares the South Weber Fire Department.

“Happy Mothers Day to all the moms who patched up boo boos and wiped away the tears,” chimes the South Summit Fire Department.

According to historians, in the years before the Civil War, West Virginia resident, Ann Jarvis helped kick start the holiday into existence by establishing “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs” to teach local women how to properly care for their children.

As these classes gain popularity during the time the nation felt divided by the war, Anna Jarvis—who remained unmarried and childless her whole life—pushed for Mother’s Day as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers made for their children.

“Today and every day, we honor the incredible women whose influence on the world is beyond measure. They brighten our future by shaping the character of each new generation. Happy Mother’s Day,” writes the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

According to historians, by 1912 many states, towns and churches had adopted Mother’s Day as an annual holiday, and Jarvis had established the Mother’s Day International Association to help promote her cause.

Officials say her persistence then paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

“Today, we honor all mothers for the love, selfless devotion, and care they give. We hope you have a special day,” shares the Provo Police Department.

From ABC4 to your family, Happy Mother’s Day.