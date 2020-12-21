PSA: Stocking stuffers available for families in Price

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – Price City Police are handing out free stocking stuffers for families in need, Monday.

On Dec. 21, Price City Officers shared on Facebook they have stocking stuffers available for anyone in need.

“Our toys are starting to run a little thin but our stuffed animals are fully stocked,” officials said.

The gifts are available for pickup at the Price City Police Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are a family in need, more resources are also available. Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out complete holiday meals for any Utah families in need.

On Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will distribute holiday turkeys — and all the trimmings for a complete holiday meal — at Rowland Hall School, 970 East 800 South, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and I.D. is required for all family members.

Helping others in need during the holidays

This year’s Christmas food distribution will mark the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall School.