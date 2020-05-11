Program available to help Utah renters ‘who may be falling through the cracks’

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) –A division of the Utah Department of Workforce Services created a new Rental Assistance Program for renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, according to a release.

The program is designed to help those whose income has been affected by the pandemic but who are not eligible for unemployment benefits. More than $4 million dollars is available through several programs which will be handled by regional agencies.

RELATED: Rental assistance program to launch Monday

Monthly rent payments of $1500 can be made to landlords.

“There is a lot of assistance available right now through unemployment and other programs, but we know there are individuals and families in Utah who may be falling through the cracks,” said Jonathan Hardy, Housing and Community Development Division Director. “We don’t want anyone to lose their housing as a result of this pandemic.”

$3 million of the funding for the program comes from the CARES Act, while $1 million is from federal HOME funds normally used for affordable housing construction or housing vouchers. Utah received permission to use the funds to assist renters at this time.

Interested renters should call 2-1-1 for more information about applying and eligibility. Click here for contact information for regional agencies.

Latest Posts: