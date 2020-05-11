Program available to help Utah renters ‘who may be falling through the cracks’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) –A division of the Utah Department of Workforce Services created a new Rental Assistance Program for renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, according to a release.
The program is designed to help those whose income has been affected by the pandemic but who are not eligible for unemployment benefits. More than $4 million dollars is available through several programs which will be handled by regional agencies.
RELATED: Rental assistance program to launch Monday
Monthly rent payments of $1500 can be made to landlords.
“There is a lot of assistance available right now through unemployment and other programs, but we know there are individuals and families in Utah who may be falling through the cracks,” said Jonathan Hardy, Housing and Community Development Division Director. “We don’t want anyone to lose their housing as a result of this pandemic.”
$3 million of the funding for the program comes from the CARES Act, while $1 million is from federal HOME funds normally used for affordable housing construction or housing vouchers. Utah received permission to use the funds to assist renters at this time.
Interested renters should call 2-1-1 for more information about applying and eligibility. Click here for contact information for regional agencies.
Latest Posts:
- How to help kids cope and thrive in challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Dinosaur National Monument to begin opening in phases
- Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill
- Congressman: Telecommuting can’t happen until computer systems are better protected from hackers
- Ten test positive for coronavirus at Midvale Family Resource Center