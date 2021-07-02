President Oaks given award at Provo Freedom Festival

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency speaks at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, after receiving an award from the Freedom Awards Gala, an event of America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, Utah, a local nonprofit. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was honored for his lifelong work to promote the values of God, family, freedom and country, Thursday.

The award was given at the Utah Valley Convention Center by America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, a local nonprofit.

The 88-year-old President has served as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the First Presidency for a total of 37 years.

According to Church leaders, Oaks has been known to speak on religious freedom throughout his journey as a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After accepting the award, President Oaks spoke briefly about the importance of both upholding and improving the imperfect but resilient United States Constitution.

Officials state that President Oaks’ previous honors for his defense of freedom include the Becket Fund’s prestigious Canterbury Medal, which he received in 2013.

The church shares that President Oaks’ professional life included practicing law in Chicago and teaching for 10 years at the University of Chicago Law School. He was also the president of Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980. He then served as a justice on the Utah Supreme Court from 1980 until his resignation in 1984, when he then moved on to accept his call to the apostleship.