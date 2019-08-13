Plenty to do at Snowbasin during the summer

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Just a few miles away from Eden is Snowbasin Resort, one of Utah’s great winter destinations.

Snowbasin’s other name could be “Summer-basin” because when the temps go up, the resort has a lot to offer.

“In the summer we have a lot of other activities that encompass everyone. You don’t have to ski or snowboard. You can listen to music. You can ride a chair lift. You can be an aggressive mountain biker. You can go hiking. So, there’s a lot more to do in the summer than there is in the winter if you don’t ski or snowboard,” said Megan Collins with Snowbasin Resort.

Collins says the mountain is the place to be in the summer.

“Saturday and Sundays is when the run really happens. We have the scenic gondola rides, mountain biking, hiking – the lunch on top. The mountain top brunch on Sundays.”

The weekends have a lot to offer visitors especially those who want to come up for the early Saturday yoga classes.

“You actually get to ride the gondola and start that yoga class before the public.”

The classes start at 9:15 and 10 a.m.

“Last summer was the first year and it was sold out every weekend – so, we actually ended up adding two classes.”

Collins says each class has a 50-person limit to make for a better experience.

“That’s so everyone has enough room to find that Zen. Listen to the birds chirping and the wind blowing in that mountain air – it’s a great way to start out a Saturday morning.”

Snowbasin also has all kinds of mountain biking opportunities. You can ride the trails on your own or get a ride up top for a downhill adventure.

“People love the mountain biking – a six and a half miles – that’s a nice little run.”

And on Wednesday nights the riding gets a little more serious with organized races.

“It’ all ages. Kids, adults, pros, experts, beginners – and we have about 150 people show up for those races every Wednesday. We do 5-mile, 10-mile, 15-mile courses.”

And when you’re tired of rolling down the trails you can rock out at Blues Brews and Barbeques.

“We’ve got a loyal customer base. It’s a great way to get out of the heat on Saturday or Sunday, come on up here let us do the cooking.”

All summer bands head up to the mountain to fill the air with music and chefs cook up grub to fill stomachs with delicious food.

Then don’t forget Monday Movie nights at Snowbasin.

“We start-up in late June cause kids have to be out of school and we finish up in early August because kids go back to school.”

And every Saturday and Sunday the links of the Wildflower miniature golf course are open to give you a chance to test your putting skills.

