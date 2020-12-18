Payson hosts 15th annual Christmas Creche

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – To kick off the holiday season, the Payson community is gathering for their 15th annual Christmas Creche.

On December 18, at 5:00 p.m., the Payson community will be conducting their first drive-through Christmas Creche, in the area of 608 west and 1400 south.

The free family event will include hundreds of nativity displays and musical performances.

The event will go on for four hours, ending later in the evening at 9 p.m.