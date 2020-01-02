Owners searching for Lego, 3-legged dog who they fear may not survive the cold

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Alaskan family is searching for their three-legged gray Yorkie mix dog, Lego, who has been missing since Dec. 30, 2019.

Bree, Lego’s owner, left the four pound dog with her mother while she was visiting Utah for the holidays. The dog escaped from the apartment.

Due to the dog’s small size and the fact that it only has three legs, Bree said she was concerned that Lego would not survive the cold temperatures.

However, Bree said a UDOT worker spotted the dog along Highway I-215 near the Fort Union exit. Lego was also spotted off of 6800 South 700 East in a neighborhood.

“It’s amazing he is still out there and we are trying to get the word out!” Bree said. “We have many good family members and friends who are helping us search.”

If you see Lego, please call (385) 495-0797.

What others are clicking on: