Optum and United Healthcare providing you with the information you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older; certain younger individuals with disabilities; and those with End-Stage Renal Disease and ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Throughout the year, there are different time periods when you’re able to change Medicare Advantage plans – or, those plans offered by health insurance companies that are contracted with Medicare:

Starting 3 months before you turn 65, and lasting for 3 months after you turn 65 , is your initial enrollment period . If you enroll before you turn 65, your coverage begins the month you turn 65. If you enroll after you turn 65, coverage begins the following month

, . If you enroll before you turn 65, your coverage begins the month you turn 65. If you enroll after you turn 65, coverage begins the following month Annual enrollment, every year from October 15 to December 7, is when you can make changes to existing plans

is when you can make changes to existing plans Special enrollment periods are when you experience a specific life change, which allows a limited amount of time to make changes to your plan without penalty. Some of those circumstances can include losing insurance through your work; moving outside your plan’s coverage area; or if your current plan changes its contract with Medicare

Health care professionals emphasize that for eligible adults, choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions you can make – for both your wellbeing and your budget. Everyone has different needs, so you should research your options, and understand what different plans can offer.

Optum, for example, offers services to all their members that focus on the importance of preventative care, like the Optum Mobile Clinic, to help keep you healthier. They also provide virtual care options in the NowClinic telemedicine platform, which allows you to speak remotely with your doctor to deal with issues like viral infections, sinus troubles, and even allergies.

You can find more information about the network of providers available to Optum members by visiting Optum.com/Utah. Or, if you have specific questions about your individual circumstances, you can talk to a licensed, independent insurance agent. They will be able to provide detailed information on the plans and options you’re eligible for, and can walk you through the entire process.

Visit Optum.com/Utah for more informaton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Optum Utah.