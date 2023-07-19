SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The weather’s getting warmer, and we’re spending more time outside in the sun. But health experts want to remind you of how important it is to protect your skin while doing so.

Too much direct sun exposure can not only lead to discomfort and sun burns, but it increases the risk of developing skin cancer, too. Most skin cancers, in fact, are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolent—or UV—rays.

Health experts remind us that UV rays tend to be the strongest between the hours of 10am and 4pm, and they caution that they can reach your skin even on cloudy days. Your local weather forecast will typically include a measurement of the day’s UV ray strength, and it’s recommended that if the UV index is 3 or higher, you should take steps to protect yourself.

Staying in the shade as much as possible is the best advice, but you also shouldn’t neglect to wear sunscreen, along with protective clothing made from tightly woven fabric, including a hat and sunglasses.

If you have to be in the sun, make sure to wear sunscreen!

Sunscreen protection levels are categorized using a sun protection factor, or SPF, number, which rates how well it protects your skin, with higher numbers indicating higher protection. Health experts recommend you use sunscreen with at least 15 SPF, and urge additional caution for older adults, as studies have shown that fewer than half of older adults take necessary steps to protect themselves from the sun. Also: the FDA does not recommend you apply sunscreen to children 6 months or younger. Instead, focus on avoiding sun exposure or protective clothing.

One additional note: Check your sunscreen’s printed expiration date, as its protective properties diminish over time. If your sunscreen doesn’t have a printed expiration date, it has a shelf life of a maximum of three years.

Your medications and the sun

Just like it can affect your skin, sun exposure can affect your medication, as well. Heat and light can actually damage your medicine, so you should store all medications in a cool, dry place.

Some medications, too, contain ingredients that can cause a condition known as photosensitivity, a chemically induced skin change that makes your more sensitive to sunlight, and can cause symptoms similar to a sunburn.

Some of the most common types of these medications include antibiotics, antihistamines, diuretics, drugs for lowering cholesterol, oral contraceptives, and non-steroid anti-inflammatories, among other.s

A photoallergy is one type of photosensitivity. This is an allergic skin reaction, and may not manifest until up to several days after exposure. Photoxicity, the other kind of photosensitivity, can occur within a few hours, and is a skin irritation.

Health experts are careful to note that not everyone using these medications will experience a reaction; Similarly, just because you experience a reaction once doesn’t mean it will happen again.

If you’re taking medication and plan on prolonged sun exposure, it’s best to talk to your doctor, to know if you should be careful of photosensitivity.

Visit Optum.com/Utah for more informaton.

