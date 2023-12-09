Up to 38 millions people will get the flu every year!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s core cold and flu season in Utah and across the country. While symptoms are often relatively mild, the flu can carry with it serious health complications. Getting your annual flu shot is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself.

Every year, when flu season hits, up to 38 million people will get sick. Easily spread by droplets from coughing, sneezing, or even just coughing, the flu is an extremely contagious respiratory virus. And while symptoms overall are often relatively mild, they’re usually more severe than those of the common cold – and can cause potentially serious complications.

Is it a cold or the flu?

The symptoms for both can be remarkably similar, so it’s sometimes hard to tell the difference. Generally, cold symptoms are usually less severe, and more often include a runny nose and congestion.

Beyond that, flu symptoms usually emerge quite suddenly, and can include coughing, fatigue, headaches, and muscle and body aches. A fever and “the chills” are both quite common, too.

Dr. Gordon Harkness, Medical Director for Optum Utah, says that the absolute most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to get your yearly flu shot. “It’s specially formulated every year to attack the dominant strains,” he says.

But there are also easy, everyday actions to take to help further lessen your chances of getting the flu. Things like:

Don’t forget to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your face.

Wash your hands frequently.

Dr. Harkness says it’s also important to keep your distance from others when they’re sick—or if you’re ill yourself—as much as possible.

“If you do get the flu, the best advice is to monitor your symptoms, get plenty of rest, and avoid being around others as much as possible, except to seek medical treatment,” Dr. Harkness says.

Over-the-counter medications may help treat your symptoms, and if you’re in a high-risk group, are immunocompromised, or just have concerns, contact your doctor.

Visit Optum.com/Utah for more information and resources.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Optum.