SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s normal to occasionally feel lonely, but sometimes, that can lead to a related concern called social isolation – which has the potential to have serious effects on our health.

While we all know what loneliness is, social isolation refers to having a lack of meaningful social interactions and connections – and, according to Dr. Gordon Harkness, Optum Utah’s medical director, social isolation can be seriously detrimental to your health.

Being socially isolated can correspond to a host of negative health effects, including a 50% increase in the risk of getting dementia, and a 33% increase in the chance of heart disease and stroke. Beyond that, being socially isolated puts you at a higher risk of suffering from depression and anxiety, and even premature death.

Dr. Harkness says that older adults, too, are particularly at risk: “As we grow older, our social circles can shrink. We can have mobility issues, too, and many older adults live on their own. All of these factors contribute to being at a higher risk of being socially isolated.”

So how can we help prevent social isolation?

Dr. Harkness suggests a number of easy—and effective—ways to keep yourself connected with others, and minimize your risks of social isolation, including:

· Take part in activities you enjoy – with other people! This is a good way to help maintain a sense of purpose and belonging with your community.

· Make a concerted effort to stay in touch with those closest to you.

· Take care of your physical health, too. Dr. Harkness points out that exercise, a healthy diet, and getting enough sleep not only improve your physical health, but can benefit your mental and emotional state, as well.

Community resources, like the three Optum Community Centers located in Sandy, Layton, and West Valley City, can be excellent ways to stay socially connected, as well. “All three of our

centers are free and open to anyone in the public, ages 55 and up,” says Dr. Harkness. “They feature fitness classes taught by experts in their field, and fun group activities, all in a social, welcoming environment.”

Anyone interested in knowing more about the Optum Community Centers, including location details and class schedules, can visit optum.com/utcenters You can also visit Optum.com/Utah for more information and resources.

Sponsored by Optum