MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Make the most of this open enrollment period by being a savvy insurance shopper and finding the best health insurance plan for you and your family’s needs.

To feel more confident about selecting a health insurance plan, here are several things to keep in mind when shopping around during open enrollment.

Importance of Being a Savvy Insurance Shopper

Being a savvy insurance shopper during open enrollment is essential for three reasons. First, health care needs can change, and the plan that suited you in the past might not be the best fit now. Evaluating your options ensures your coverage aligns with your current health needs and finances.

Second, taking advantage of available resources and discounts can lead to significant savings and potentially reducing overall healthcare expenses.

Finally, being informed empowers you to make better decisions about your health, including accessing virtual care and preventive benefits to maintain optimal well-being.

“We know that finding the right health plan can be overwhelming, but these tips can help you make the right decision for your specific needs,” said Sherry English, senior account manager for Individual and Small Employer Plans at Select Health.

Saving Money on Your Plan

Good health insurance can play an important role in achieving the best possible health outcomes. Asking the right questions or knowing where to look will help individuals find savings that they may not know are available in a health plan.

English recommends checking these resources to help with cost savings:

Check for Government Subsidies: Before you begin shopping for a health insurance plan, check if you qualify for a government subsidy. Even if you didn’t qualify last year, your circumstances might have changed, making you eligible now for significant savings.

Prescription Savings: Prescription drug coverage is a key component of many health insurance plans because medications are an essential part of healthcare for many individuals. When shopping for health insurance, it’s important to carefully review the plan’s formulary, which is a list of covered prescription drugs, and the details of the prescription drug coverage to ensure it meets your specific needs.

For example, Select Health’s Individual and Family plans cover most preventive prescriptions before the deductible. This means you can get the medications you need without worrying about high out-of-pocket costs.

Member Discounts: It’s essential to review the details of any additional member discounts or benefits when evaluating individual health insurance plans. These perks can vary widely between plans and may influence your decision when choosing the right insurance for your needs.

For example, Select Health offers valuable discounts on services that are not typically covered by insurance, such as LASIK, acupuncture, cosmetic dermatology, tattoo removal, and more, helping you save even further.

Local Assistance: Seek assistance through the Association for Utah Community Health and Take Care Utah (takecareutah.org). They can also help you determine if you’re eligible for other types of health coverage, including Medicaid.

Benefits with Your Plan

Looking at the benefits of a health plan is vital as it clarifies what healthcare services are included, your financial obligations, and whether your preferred healthcare providers are part of the plan’s network. Knowing the plans’ benefits can help you make an educated decision that ensures you have access to the necessary care.

Select Health offers a variety of benefits ensuring that you get great value-based care.

Wellness Rewards Programs: Select Health offers a Wellness Rewards Programs, where you can be reimbursed up to $240 per person, or $580 per family, each year for maintaining healthy habits like going to the gym or achieving daily step goals.

“You could be earning money on things that you already doing like taking 7,000 steps a day,” said English.

Preventive Care: Select Health Individual plans offer comprehensive preventive care coverage, which means no copay, coinsurance, or deductible for essential services that help you stay healthy and catch potential issues early.

Expanded Virtual Visits: Select Health plans provide convenient access to virtual care, including urgent care, primary care, mental health, and nutritional support. Which allows you to see in-network providers virtually at $0 out-of-pocket costs.

Full Access to Intermountain Health: Select Health is proud of their integrated health system. As a Select Health member, you’ll have full access to the Intermountain Health network, which includes top-tier doctors, InstaCare Clinics, medical clinics, and hospital services.

Important Dates to Remember

• December 15: Deadline for individuals and families wishing to have a January 1 effective date for health plan coverage.

• January 15: Last day for individuals and families to enroll in a plan. Coverage will be effective from February 2024.

Whether you’re renewing your existing plan or exploring new options, Select Health is dedicated to guiding you through the process. Their Individual sales team is available to answer your questions and assist you in finding the right plan.

You can talk to an agent or contact Select Health directly at: 855-442-0220 or visit selecthealth.org/shop.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.