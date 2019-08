EDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Are you hip to all the ways to recreate in the Ogden Valley?

Whether you like hiking, camping, boating, or skiing there’s something for everyone!

Sean Hardwood, Regional Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service shares some of what the area has to offer. Hardwood describes Pineview Reservoir as a gem of the Ogden District. He says it has become very popular for paddleboarding, kayaking, and even picnicking on the beach!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: