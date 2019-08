EDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Valley Balloon & Artist Festival returns August 16 through 18.

Terry Murphy, Director of Ogden Valley Balloon Festival, talks about what attendees can expect from the event.

Murphy describes it as a “family-friendly” event that is absolutely free!

The event includes balloon rides and more than 100 vendors offering food and other goods!

For more information visit, https://ogdenvalleyballoonfestival.com/

