Ogden to celebrate the holidays with a Jeep parade

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – As the holidays near, Ogden wants to celebrate and is inviting fellow drivers to join in on the Christmas cheer.

On Sunday, December 20, the Ogden community will gather together to conduct their very own Christmas Jeep parade at 5 p.m. in hopes to raise awareness and collect gifts for the Youth Futures Homeless shelter.

The parade welcomes anyone to decorate their vehicle and to tag along in the queue. It is advised that those participating to meet at the old Wangsgards by Old Grist Mill for line up.

Youth Futures is an organization which focuses on securing and stabilizing troubled youth.

“Our programming creates a world where these youth can access a safe and affirming place to call home while realigning their lives in a positive direction,” they advocate.

The organization tends to approximately 600 runaway and homeless youth, ranging from ages as young as 12, all the way to 18, in Utah.

Youth Futures is currently the only organization licensed by the State of Utah as a residential support temporary youth shelter.

Parade organizers share they intend on collecting donations for the shelter throughout the duration of the event. Direct donations or online gifts are highly preferred, they add.

The Christmas Jeep Parade will run from North Ogden all the way to 40th Street and back.