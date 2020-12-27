Officials: Utah comes closer to becoming a ‘no-kill’ state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Best Friends Animal Society shares progress towards making Utah a ‘no-kill’ state by saving nearly 3,500 animal lives, in 2020.

On December 27, Best Friends Animal Society shared a press release expressing their gratitude and appreciation for those participating in reaching their goal.

“While so many things this year have been canceled, postponed, or otherwise put on hold due to COVID, surprisingly, there is a silver lining when it comes to pets in Utah’s shelters,” shares the society. “Utahns have stepped up like never before to adopt and foster, and our communities have rallied to show their support for homeless animals.”

When looking at the numbers from Best Friends’ Lifesaving center in Sugarhouse in 2020, through Dec. 24, nearly 5,000 animals have been placed in foster homes, and 3,050 have been adopted, compared to 2,740 foster placements and 2,514 adoptions in 2019.

“We hope that Utahns will continue to help save lives through the end of this year, and sustain the momentum into 2021,” the team adds.

Officials share that final numbers for 2020 will be compiled and announced in the spring.

“For Utah to reach our no-kill goal, we must focus on saving more cats and kittens, as the majority of pets killed in Utah shelters are felines,” Best Friends Animal Society shares. “Community cats, aka stray and free-roaming cats are some of the most at-risk pets in Utah’s shelters.”

There remain a handful of communities whose lifesaving gaps need to be closed in order to make their shelters no-kill. The team asks that people reach out in these communities to adopt from shelters and rescues, foster, and support, and advocate for community cats and progressive shelter programming.

A coalition of 57 municipal shelters and animal welfare organizations joined together in 2014 to form the no-kill Utah (NKUT) initiative, led by Best Friends Animal Society, to work together with passionate individuals to end the killing of dogs and cats in Utah shelters, to make Utah a no-kill state.

The NKUT Coalition, which has grown to 62 partner groups, is working to ensure that every shelter and community reach the threshold of 90% save rate individually, rather than averaging all shelters and communities together. When Utah achieves this goal, it will be the second no-kill state in the country, after Delaware, by this standard.

This save rate means that at least 90% of the animals entering Utah shelters leave alive, either through adoption, being taken in by another animal group, or being returned to their owners. (The remaining 10%, or less, typically are euthanized for severe, untreatable medical or behavioral issues.)

Much progress has been made since the original coalition (formerly called the No More Homeless Pets in Utah Coalition) was formed in 2000. At that time nearly 38,000 healthy and adoptable animals were being killed in Utah every year. Today that number is down to an estimated 500 or less.

“After years of working together toward this goal, it is finally within reach and would offer Utah a well-deserved reason to celebrate some rare good news from 2020,” shares the team.” Together, we will make Utah no-kill.”

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, in partnership with more than 3,100 animal welfare groups. In addition, it has operations in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Salt Lake City, and Northwest Arkansas, and operates the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Founded in 1984, Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from an estimated 17 million per year to around 625,000. Determined to bring the country to no-kill by the year 2025, Best Friends and its nationwide network of members and partners are working to Save Them All®. To check out the pet lifesaving dashboard and for more information, visit bestfriends.org.