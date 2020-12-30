‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebrated in Daybreak community

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4 News) – New Year’s came a day early for some Daybreak residents as liveDAYBREAK passed “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration kits out Wednesday.
Daybreak residents were able to pick up celebration kits for the end-of-year bash.
The drive-thru bash included a live ballerina dancing in a giant snow globe onsite. More than 500 kits were given out containing sparkling apple juice, chocolates, games, confetti poppers, and more.
Noon Year’s Eve is usually an event that accommodates hundreds of people with inflatables, games, and great entertainment, according to organizers. Due to COVID-19, the event was modified as a consolation to celebrate the New Year’s at home this year.
The real-life ballerina was the biggest attraction at the event. The ballerina was shielded from the wind and the cold because the globe created a greenhouse effect, according to Dan Rodgerson from Daybreak.
Last year the event included more activities for the community to enjoy, including a bow-and-arrow show, dancing, and other activities.
