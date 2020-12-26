New scam circulating the state, DPS warns others to stay vigilant

UTAH (ABC4) – A new scam has been circulating around the state attempting to gain information from individuals via spam text messages by referencing their supposed concealed firearm permit.
“We have been made aware that a new scam is arriving on everyone’s phones right before Christmas,” shares the Department of Public Safety.
According to officials, the text includes a fraudulent link.
The department shares that those who do not have a Utah concealed firearm permit may also receive this text message.
“Please, do not click on any links. The Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification will never solicit information via text message,” they add.
