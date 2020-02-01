National Ability Center Huntsman Cup returns for 31st annual event on February 4-6

The National Ability Center, a leading non-profit organization that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families of differing abilities, joined ABC4 News to talk about a very special upcoming event.

The Huntsman Cup provides opportunities for adaptive athletes from around the world to work toward achieving their 2022 and beyond Paralympic dreams as well as compete in an International Paralympic Committee sanctioned event.

The 31st annual Huntsman Cup will be held from February 4th-6th at Park City Mountain and is an International Paralympic Committee sanctioned event where competitive athletes and Paralympic hopefuls will compete.

The Huntsman Cup, sponsored by Vail Epic Promise, focuses on building technical skills in racing and lowering points to qualify for top-level international competitions. The 3-day competition will consist of two days of Slalom and one day of Super G racing. Approximately 30 athletes are scheduled to participate in representing the U.S., Kenya, Chile, Australia, Great Britain and Japan. The National Ability Center’s High-Performance alpine team is also scheduled to compete.

Those with race experience are encouraged to get involved by volunteering as course slippers or gatekeepers. Additional volunteer opportunities include bib collectors, hand timers, cheering section, room host runners, among others.

The National Ability Center is a training center that prepares skiers and snowboarders with

differing abilities for Paralympics thanks to donor support. These dedicated athletes train and compete with the National Ability Center as they pursue elite competition and Paralympic dreams. We have high-performance teams, which is comprised of the Alpine Ski Team and the Snowboard Team. We also have Team Flyers, which currently hosts bi-weekly practices in winter sports (ski & snowboard), cycling, and aquatics during their respective seasons. In the offseason, the team typically meets once a month, where team members will have the opportunity for more team building and social interactions.

The National Ability Center provides world-class adaptive recreation and Splore outdoor adventures for individuals and families of differing abilities, physical, cognitive and developmental, including competitive athletes, youth, veterans and more. Rooted in Park City, UT for over 30 years, with additional facilities in Salt Lake City and Moab, the National Ability Center empowers participants by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through inclusive programming and activities such as alpine and nordic skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, cycling, swimming, rafting, archery, among others. The National Ability Center is globally recognized as a chapter of Disabled Sports USA and is one of only 12 Gold U.S. Paralympic Sports Clubs.

For more information about NAC, visit www.discovernac.org or to if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, email volunteer@discovernac.org.