SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A member of the ABC4 Utah Team was recognized by the NAACP Salt Lake Branch for outstanding community support and efforts to build up others throughhout the state.

George Severson, Creative Services Director at ABC4/CW30, received the 2023 President’s Award at the Annual NAACP Salt Lake Branch Freedom Fund Banquet in Salt Lake City. Jeanetta Williams, President of NAACP Salt Lake and Tri-State Region of Idaho, Nevada and Utah, presented the award to Severson, citing his dedication to serving the NAACP as a member of its executive board for many years and for other outstanding community service and volunteer efforts that help better communities and people.

Severson, an award-winning journalist and producer, has worked for ABC4 since 2000. He has contributed to many nonprofit organizations as a volunteer and board member over the years. Severson currently serves on the boards and advistory boards of NAACP Salt Lake Branch, American Cancer Society Utah, Prevent Child Abuse Utah, Living and Aging With Pride, and Camp K – Kostopulos Dream Foundation.