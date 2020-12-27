Mountain Green Fire Department responds to multiple wrecks Christmas weekend

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials responded to two wrecks in Mountain Green over Christmas weekend, Friday.

On December 25, Mountain Green Fire Department arrived on scene of a rollover near the canyon.

“Santa, unfortunately, brought us black ice in the canyon just before the bridges Christmas night,” shares the team.

Due to icy conditions, vehicles may have been driving too fast resulting in the wrecks.

“2 wrecks resulted, including this westbound rollover that required your Mountain Green volunteers and Morgan Fire & EMS to respond from Christmas dinner,” the department adds.

According to officials, both crashes resulted in minor injuries and no ambulance transport.

