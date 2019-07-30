Mountain America Credit Union awards over $20K in scholarships

SANDY (ABC4 News) – So far in 2019, Mountain American Credit Union has awarded 15 scholarships totaling over $20,000.

“By investing in the future generations, we help ensure strong communities and economic growth,” Chief Marketing Officer at MACU said.



Three students were awarded the Mountain America Scholarships of $2,000 to further their academic pursuits. The scholarships are available to the students and their families.

Mountain America Keys to Success Scholarships:

The Keys to success is a program in the Success in the Education Foundation, was developed to motivate students and provide the foundation for future successes. The program establishes strong goal-setting habits, recognizing students each time achieves a goal. In addition to providing a goal-setting track, participants have the opportunity to receive scholarships. Mountain America presented five $2,000 scholarships for the 2018-19 school year.

MACU also provided scholarships of $1,000 to three students for Utah Public Employees’ Association employees and their dependents who are also members of Mountain America for the past 19 years.

For the second year in a row, Mountain America sponsored Putts for Patriots, a fundraising golf event organized by the UVU Foundation, to support the Veteran Success Center at Utah Valley University as they provide scholarships for veteran students.



For a complete list of all scholarship opportunities offered by MACU, visit macu.com/scholarships.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: