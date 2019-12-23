More than 800 families in need get turkey and fixings for Christmas dinner

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert and the Crossroads Urban Center provided Christmas Dinner to more than 800 families Monday at Rowland Hall School.

The annual tradition spans decades; serving long-time and new clients of the Crossroads Urban Center.

Center Director Glenn Bailey said, “We’re in the business of helping people with emergency needs and a lot of the people that support Crossroads, do so with that work in mind. So when we can do something extra at Christmas, Thanksgiving for the people that we help throughout the year, that’s a pretty good thing so that’s what we’re here to do today.”

To donate or to participate next year, visit the Crossroads website.

