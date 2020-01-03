Monster Jam Triple Threat returns to SLC with new stunts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Looking for an adrenaline-charged motor sports experience? Monster Jam Triple Threat is back this weekend at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

See fan favorites like Gravedigger, Scooby-Doo, El Toro Loco and many more larger-than-life trucks over the course of the three-day event.

In addition, spectators can see Utah’s First-ever truck back-flip stunt. Tickets are on sale at ticket master and the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office.

