Monster Jam Triple Threat returns to SLC with new stunts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Looking for an adrenaline-charged motor sports experience? Monster Jam Triple Threat is back this weekend at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
See fan favorites like Gravedigger, Scooby-Doo, El Toro Loco and many more larger-than-life trucks over the course of the three-day event.
In addition, spectators can see Utah’s First-ever truck back-flip stunt. Tickets are on sale at ticket master and the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office.
What others are clicking on:
- Hidden History: Susie King Taylor, an escaped slave, Civil War nurse, teacher and activist
- Hidden History: Neighbors share stories of historic Carver Village community
- Hidden History: Preserving, celebrating Gullah-Geechee culture
- Hidden History: Baseball’s George Stovey
- Hidden History: Journey to freedom through Central PA