SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Krista Numbers, doTerras Director of Corporate Communications visited Good Things Utah. Passionately spearheading the Giving Season campaign, a heartfelt initiative aimed at replanting trees in Maui following the devastating events of August 8, 2023. Recognizing the enduring impact of such tragedies, the community led effort focuses on the long term healing of the land through tree planting.

KMR, the reforestation project by doTERRA, emphasizes their role in facilitating outreach and actively involving students and community members in tree planting activities. The positive impact of this undertakes daily tree plantings, transformative community engagement, and the profound healing of both the land and its people.

The Giving Season fundraiser, driven by local Hawaii community members with support from Hiki Ola, KMR, and doTERRA, invites everyone to participate in the cause. A $10 donation plants a tree, and the collective goal is to raise $100,000, contributing to the planting of at least 10,000 trees. Join the movement and be a part of nurturing Maui’s recovery through the gift of trees.

For more information visit doTerra

